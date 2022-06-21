By Anna Ellis • 21 June 2022 • 15:04

UK comedy show: Police investigate a joke after spectator complains about content. Credit Joe Lycett Twitter

The police investigated a joke after a spectator complained about content confirmed Joe Lycett today, Tuesday 21 June, on his Twitter page.

Joe’s Tweet read “So someone came to my tour show a few weeks back and was offended by one of the jokes. And their perfectly understandable response to this was… to call the police.”

“To be fair to them the fuzz were very nice about it all but felt they had a duty to investigate,” he added

“This involved me writing a statement explaining the context of the joke for them; I particularly enjoyed putting the words ‘giant donkey d***’ into a message to a police detective.”

Joe continued: “Charmed, and hopefully amused, the rozzers have decided to since close the matter.”

“You’ll be pleased to know that the joke, which I consider to be one of the best I’ve ever written, remains firmly and proudly in the show.”

Joe then confirmed: “The tour continues till September unless I am jailed.”

His fans were quick to jump to his defence with one commenting: “That’s odd that they felt a duty to investigate when so often actual crimes (theft and damage) with actual victims do not trigger the same feeling of duty. I know those cases are more difficult, but they need to do some detecting.”