By Anna Ellis • 21 June 2022 • 13:47

UK takes lead to seek global action on climate change. Credit Wikimedia

The UK is set to take the lead to seek global action on climate change and nature at COP15 confirmed the UK government today, Tuesday, June 21

The UK will lead ambitious calls to protect nature at a UN meeting to agree on global biodiversity targets in Nairobi this week, in line with UK’s domestic leadership through its Environment Act.

The UK welcomes confirmation that COP15 will go ahead this year, following the two-year delay.

The UK-led statement, supported by 46 other high ambition countries, calls on the international community to halt and reverse biodiversity loss globally and adopt the ‘30by30’ target to protect at least 30 per cent of land and ocean by 2030.

This will help restore ecosystems, drive species population recovery and halt extinctions by 2050.

The preliminary discussions in Nairobi, ahead of the rescheduled UN Convention on Biological Diversity COP15 conference, will help shape a Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) to drive international action over this decade.

This will build on momentum following the UK’s COP26 presidency, which led to the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use being agreed upon, a commitment by 140 leaders representing 90 per cent of the world’s forests to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

Biodiversity loss cannot be ignored, deforestation, pollution and loss of nature are happening at an alarming rate.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the UK also welcomes confirmation that, under China’s presidency, the COP15 conference will go ahead later this year in Canada.

Lord Zac Goldsmith, International Environment Minister, said: “Nature is in crisis. We need an ambitious set of targets to halt and reverse biodiversity loss globally by 2030, and I am delighted to hear the news that COP15 will go ahead later this year.”

“Nature recovery is one of the greatest challenges we face as a global community. We must reverse deforestation, protect our landscapes and seas and give them and the species they hold a chance to recover.”

“We welcome Canada’s announcement and offer to host, and will do everything we can to help them make it a success.”

“And we will continue to support the Chinese Presidency to ensure ambitious outcomes are achieved.”

“I look forward to working with my counterparts in China, Canada and throughout the international community to make sure we make this year the Paris moment for nature.”