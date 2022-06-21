By Matthew Roscoe • 21 June 2022 • 11:58

Ukraine reveals HUGE Russian combat losses as of June 21. Image: Facebook Ukraine MoD

ON Tuesday, June 21, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced the biggest death toll of Russian soldiers in one day, with around 300 more soldiers from Russia killed by Ukrainian forces.

This has seen the number of Russian soldiers who have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 34,100.

Another 19 Russian tanks were also destroyed and 18 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) from Russia were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Monday, June 20, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Ten more Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were also destroyed as well as three more artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of seven cruise missiles and 10 Russian vehicles and fuel tanks, which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 137 and 2537, respectively.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 21.06 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 21.06 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/yH4X6J6ldA#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/e1y2KfoDQ5 — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) June 21, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Monday, June 20 in the Bahmut direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 118th day of the war also shows that the loss of the 18 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3606 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of 19 more Russian tanks means that Putin’s army has now lost 1496 in total.

