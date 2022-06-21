By Joshua Manning • 21 June 2022 • 12:36

WATCH: Police bust gang dedicated to drug trafficking from Andalusia to Galicia Credit: Twitter @policia

Spanish National Police arrested 22 members of the gang that was dedicated to trafficking drugs from the southern province of Andalusia to the northern province of Galicia.

The Spanish National Police took to Twitter to post footage of their bust of the drug trafficking gang on Tuesday, June 21:

“A criminal organisation dedicated to drug trafficking from #Andalusia to #Galicia has been dismantled.”

“22 people have been arrested in Ferrol and in the province of #Cádiz.”

🚩Desarticulada una organización criminal dedicada al tráfico de drogas desde #Andalucía a #Galicia Han sido detenidas 22 personas en Ferrol y en la provincia de #Cádiz 📹⤵️ pic.twitter.com/hia4KeZfAY — Policía Nacional (@policia) June 21, 2022

Credit: Twitter @policia

The investigation began in mid-September when police detected the movement of people linked to drug trafficking from Ferrol, La Coruña, Galicia to the town of Isla Cristina, Huelva, Andalusia to negotiate the transfer of drugs from Andalusia to Galicia.

They also planned the transfer of the Andalusian contacts to Ferrol to continue with the distribution of cannabis derivatives.

The investigators determined that the organisation had a safe house in the town of Ferrol where the transporters stayed when they arrived in Galicia with the narcotic substances.

The drugs were stored in the flat before being distributed to local dealers. At the end of January, a fire broke out in the house, resulting in the seizure of more than 25 kilograms of hashish and the arrest of five people.

In April, Operation “Ruta de la Plata” was carried out, in which 22 people were arrested in Ayamonte, Ferrol, Jerez and Sanlúcar de Barrameda.

In addition, searches were carried out in which four small arms, a sawed-off shotgun, 30,297 grams of hashish, 300 grams of cocaine, 1,725 marijuana plants, 40,000 grams of marijuana buds, 1,500 grams of cutting substances, 20,000 euros in cash and two Guardia Civil uniforms were seized.

