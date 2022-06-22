Shock as young American footballer dies suddenly aged 26

Details surrounding the death of the young American footballer were sparse, other than he died in Baltimore.

Police officers with Baltimore City’s Police Department said they found Jaylon Ferguson unresponsive at a Baltimore residence at around 11:25.pm Tuesday, after responding to a report of a ‘questionable death.’

The father of three who had been making a name for himself in American Football circles had gained a spot on the Baltimore ball club’s roster.

American footballer Jaylon was reportedly in the best shape of his career and had been participating in all of the team’s off-season practices for the past three months.

In a tribute to the young athlete, the Ravens statement said:

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson.”

“He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.”

“We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Jaylon’s agent Safarrah Lawson, remembered him in her own statement:

“It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson,” and added: “The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time.”