Alicante: Man dies when the steamroller he was driving overturned

By Anna Ellis • 22 June 2022 • 17:10
Benimarfull, Alicante on the Costa Blanca, Spain. CC/Joanbanjo
Sources from the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of Alicante confirm that a man has lost his life today Wednesday when the steamroller he was driving overturned.
At 8:54.am an emergency call was received confirming that the driver of a steamroller had been trapped under the vehicle. The steamroller overturned at a roundabout which is currently under construction at km. 19 of the CV-700 road, at the entrance of Benimarfull.
A team from the Cocentaina fire station, consisting of four firefighters, a corporal and a sergeant, was sent to the scene of the accident, with a rescue van (FSV), a personnel transport van (FTP) and a heavy urban pump (BUP).
The driver had been trapped under the roller by the neck and head and sadly his injuries were incompatible with life the medical services confirmed when they arrived.
