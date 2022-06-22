By Joshua Manning • 22 June 2022 • 16:57

Almeria to see over 200 security personnel on San Juan bonfire night Credit: Creative Commons

Almeria’s Local Security Board approved a Security and Emergency plan that will see over 200 security personnel protecting the beach and people of Almeria during the famous celebration.

On the occasion of the Night of San Juan, Almeria’s Local Security Board has given the go-ahead on Wednesday, June 22, to the Special Security and Emergency Plan which includes an increase in the number of Local Police, Fire and Civil Protection personnel, as well as National Police, National Police attached to the Junta de Andalucía, Guardia Civil and 112 emergency services, as reported by Diario de Almeria.

The Mayor, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, thanked “the coordination of the different bodies who are ensuring that everything goes well and asked the people of Almeria to have a great time, but to act and enjoy themselves responsibly.”

“It looks like there is likely to be a strong gust of wind, we are talking about bonfires and I only ask that people use their common sense, which is the best way to enjoy themselves”.

There will be traffic restrictions in the area of El Palmeral, where parking will be prohibited from 10am on Thursday 23 until 8am on Friday 24.

The area of the jetty at La Térmica will also have restricted access as the fireworks will be set off from there.

In addition, safety on the beach will be reinforced by the City and Beaches Promotion Department so that the beaches will be manned by 21 lifeguards between 11pm on the night of San Juan and 2am on the morning of Friday June 24.

