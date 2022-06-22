By Joshua Manning • 22 June 2022 • 16:25

Belarus deploys dummy tanks on Ukraine's borders "to demonstrate presence" Credit: Creative Commons

Belarus has allegedly deployed dummy tanks near Ukraine’s borders in an attempt “to demonstrate their presence”, according to Ukraine’s Defence Ministry on Wednesday, June 22.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Moutzyanik claimed Belarus had deployed dummy tanks on Ukraine’s borders, during a Defence meeting, as reported by RBC.

“In order to carry out operational camouflage measures and demonstrate their presence, units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are placing wooden muzzles of tanks in the areas bordering Ukraine,” Oleksandr Motuzyanik said.

The news of Belarus deploying dummy tanks on Ukraine’s borders follows reports of up to seven Belarusian battalions currently stationed on the border between Belarus and Ukraine according to Ukraine Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Moutzyanik, on Tuesday June 21.

“There are up to seven Belarusian battalions on the border in the Brest and Gomel regions right now. That’s about 3,500 to 4,000 personnel,” stated Oleskandr Motuzyanik.

Belarus has also reportedly received a new shipment of Russian missile launchers for the S-300 SAM system , allegedly including at least 16 missiles and one Pantsir SAM system.

The new batch of missile launchers for S-300 system was brought to Belarus at night with the Belarusian Hajun Project recording the arrival of two IL-76MD of the Russian Aerospace Force at Gomel airport, presumably from Pskov.

