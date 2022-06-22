By Joshua Manning • 22 June 2022 • 12:34

BREAKING NEWS: Belarus receives new batch of Russian missile launchers Credit: Twitter @MotolkoHelp

Belarus has received a new shipment of Russian missile launchers for the S-300 SAM system , allegedly including at least 16 missiles and one Pantsir SAM system.

The news of Belarus receiving a new batch of Russian missile launchers was reported by the Belarusian Haun Project who claim to report news from inside Belarus.

Taking to Twitter the project posted:

“❗️A new batch of missile launchers for S-300 system was brought to Belarus at night.

This night, the Belarusian Hajun Project recorded the arrival of two IL-76MD of the Russian Aerospace Force at Gomel airport, presumably from Pskov.”

“The first one (reg. number RF-76650) arrived at 03:30 on June 22, and the second one (RA-78845) landed at 05:30. The aircraft brought at least 16 missiles for S-300 missile systems and, presumably, one Pantsir missile system to Belarus.”

The first one (reg. number RF-76650) arrived at 03:30 on June 22, and the second one (RA-78845) landed at 05:30. The aircraft brought at least 16 missiles for S-300 missile systems and, presumably, one Pantsir missile system to Belarus.

2/5 pic.twitter.com/SP0KU6GPCQ — Belarusian Hajun project (@MotolkoHelp) June 22, 2022

Credit: Twitter @MotolkoHelp

The report on the Russian missiles delivered to Belarus continued:

“It’s important that the missile launchers were brought to Belarus without tractor trucks. The tractor trucks (BAZ-6402 type) arrived separately at Gomel airport yesterday, June 21, at around 23:30.

It is notable that when the trucks were moving along Savetskaya street in Gomel, the lights were purposefully turned off on the whole street.”

“After the unloading, at 06:25 and 08:00 the aircraft flew to Pskov. And at about 08:30 military vehicles left the airport and went towards Rechitsa along the M10 highway.”

The news follows reports of up to seven Belarusian battalions currently stationed on the border between Belarus and Ukraine according to Ukraine Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Moutzyanik, on Tuesday June 21.

“There are up to seven Belarusian battalions on the border in the Brest and Gomel regions right now. That’s about 3,500 to 4,000 personnel,” stated Motuzyanik.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.