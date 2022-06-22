By Joshua Manning • 22 June 2022 • 17:15

British airline Jet2 launches new flight route from Almeria to Bristol Credit: Creative Commons

British airline Jet2’s new Almeria to Bristol flight route is set to open on Thursday June 22, and will also support other flights to the UK.

British airline Jet2’s new Almeria to Bristol flight route will celebrate its inauguration by offering cake to travellers who are in the Jet2 check-in area at Almeria airport from 9am on Thursday June 22, as reported by La Voz de Almeria.

A grand majority of foreign travellers travelling to and from the Almeria airport are from the United Kingdom, with 350,000 British travellers recorded in 2019.

Almeria’s City Council have reportedly been in contact with Jet2 since 2015, while attempting to open new routes with Almeria’s airport.

Jet2, which has been a tour operator and airline at Almeria airport for years, has always aimed for travellers to be able to travel to Almeria from UK destinations such as Edinburgh and Manchester.

Jet2, a low-cost airline, which operates Boeing aircraft, began operations in October 2002 from Leeds Bradford Airport, making its first flight to Amsterdam on February 12, 2003.

It is a subsidiary of the Dart Group PLC, an aviation and distribution specialist with over 30 years’ experience in commercial aviation, which has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1991 as Dart Group Plc. The group also owns five subsidiary companies between the distribution and aviation services divisions.

