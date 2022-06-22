Celebrity rushed to hospital after breaking eye socket in horrific fall

Gloria admitted she was “very worried” at the hospital after breaking the bone in her eye socket in the fall but felt happy to be back on the set of Loose Women.

Showing the audience a photo of her badly bruised leg, Gloria said the bruising around her eye was just as bad but did not want to share what she looked like without make-up.

Before showing the photo Loose Women host, Jane Moore, warned “to viewers watching this next image is graphic,” as the other panellists Judi Love and Brenda Edwards gasped in horror at the injury.

Gloria credited the paramedics with preventing her from needing skin grafts.

“Thankfully the ambulance was able to bring the skin over, otherwise I would’ve lost a lot of skin,” she explained.

Mary Winifred Gloria Hunniford, OBE, is a TV and radio presenter and has regular appearances as a panellist on Loose Women.

Loose Women is an ITV show that focuses on a panel of four female presenters who interview celebrities, talk about aspects of their lives, and discuss topical issues.