By Joshua Manning • 22 June 2022 • 13:59

Finland prepared to fight Russia if attacked says Armed Forces Chief Credit: Creative Commons

Decades of preparation have readied Finland for an attack from Russia, should it ever occur according to Finland’s Armed Forces Chief.

Finland’s General Timo Kivinen claimed Finland was prepared to fight Russia if attacked, in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, June 22.

“The most important line of defence is between one’s ears, as the war in Ukraine proves at the moment,” stated Kivinen .

“We have systematically developed our military defence precisely for this type of warfare that is being waged there (in Ukraine), with a massive use of firepower, armoured forces and also airforces,” Kivinen said.

“Ukraine has been a tough bite to chew (for Russia) and so would be Finland.”

The General also voiced his approval for the decision on Finland joining NATO, as he believes it would benefit the nation to be part of an alliance that would potentially deter any attacks from Russia.

Despite this he claimed that “the main responsibility for Finland’s defence will still be borne by Finland”.

Finland has 280,000 trained wartime troops with 870,000 reservists, with new military purchases lined up that include four new warships and 64 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, the U.S Defence company.

The news follows reports of Finland planning to build barriers located on its eastern borders with Russia, following threats during Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

