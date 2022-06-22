Healthy Teulada-Moraira Beach activities return on July 1

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 June 2022 • 23:04

Playa de L'Ampolla - Image Teulada-Moraira Ajuntament

The healthy Teulada-Moraira Beach activities programme will return for the eight-year on July 1, with free sporting and recreational activities for everyone.

The programme will run from July 1 to September 30 and will offer tai chi, pilates, aquagym and circuit training classes on the beaches of El Portet and La Ampolla.

Sessions will take place Monday to Saturday with the council keen to get everyone outdoors, healthy and fit.

The times of the sessions are as follows:

Teulada Moraira Sports Councillor announcing that the Healthy Teulada-Moraira Beach activities programme was back, Luis Caballero said: “Once again the municipality is committed to this programme, which has such a good response from holidaymakers and residents, providing the town’s beaches with a permanent offer and promoting a healthy lifestyle.”

