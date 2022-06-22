By Matthew Roscoe • 22 June 2022 • 14:31

Horror as woman's body found floating in sea off Costa del Sol's Nerja. Image: Twitter @eccentaecity

THE lifeless body of a woman was discovered in the sea near the Balcón de Europa in the town of Nerja, Malaga on Tuesday, June 21.

Emergency services in Spain’s Nerja were dispatched to the sea after several witnesses spotted a woman’s body floating in the water.

The incident happened at around 9.15 am, according to a spokesman for Emergencias 112.

The woman was pulled out from the water by attending medical services along with help from Nerja Local Police, Civil Protection and Guardia Civil. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the woman – believed to be around 50 – was of foreign descent and her belongings were found on the nearby sand.

Local police suggested that the woman “must have felt unwell” while swimming.

It appears that the officers ruled out foul play, however, the body was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Malaga, where a cause of death will be determined.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.