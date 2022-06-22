By Matthew Roscoe • 22 June 2022 • 14:31
Horror as woman's body found floating in sea off Costa del Sol's Nerja. Image: Twitter @eccentaecity
Emergency services in Spain’s Nerja were dispatched to the sea after several witnesses spotted a woman’s body floating in the water.
The incident happened at around 9.15 am, according to a spokesman for Emergencias 112.
The woman was pulled out from the water by attending medical services along with help from Nerja Local Police, Civil Protection and Guardia Civil. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the woman – believed to be around 50 – was of foreign descent and her belongings were found on the nearby sand.
Local police suggested that the woman “must have felt unwell” while swimming.
It appears that the officers ruled out foul play, however, the body was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Malaga, where a cause of death will be determined.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.