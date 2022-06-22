By Joshua Manning • 22 June 2022 • 17:47

Huercal-Overa and Almeria University sign livestock research collaboration agreement Credit: Ayuntamiento Huercal-Overa

Huercal-Overa Town Council and the University of Almeria sign a collaboration agreement for research and innovation in the livestock sector.

The Huercal-Overa and University of Almeria agreement establishes a framework for collaboration in innovation and research with the aim that the livestock sector is a driver of sustainable development of the municipality aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda.

The Mayor, Domingo Fernández, and the Rector of the UAL, Carmelo Rodríguez, signed the document on Wednesday, June 22, in a ceremony attended by the Councillor for Urban Planning and Environment, Francisco José López, and the Vice-Rector for Research of the UAL, Diego Luis Valera.

The aim of the agreement is to innovate in solutions that involve, impact and energise society as a whole, such as efficient and renewable energy communities, creating new local opportunities for employment and intellectual growth.

At the same time, to implement innovations in the use of livestock by-products, creating a catalogue of new organic products based on them, and that at the same time become “New local bio-economic engines”, using as a basis for this the fruit of the research that the University of Almeria has carried out in recent decades.

The Mayor, Domingo Fernández, highlighted the importance of this collaboration agreement for the municipality of Huércal-Overa stating:

“From the Town Hall we continue to work to advance the sustainability of Huércal-Overa from different areas with a special focus on the livestock sector.”

“The HOS cluster has recently been set up and we have signed a collaboration agreement with the IFAPA, to which we now add the collaboration and research of the UAL with which we will continue on this path with important projects for the benefit of our neighbours and the different productive sectors”.

The Rector of the UAL, Carmelo Rodríguez, stated:

“From the University of Almeria we are pleased with this agreement because it promotes a very important sector for the region of eastern Almeria, especially for Huercal-Overa, as is the livestock sector; and working together in research, innovation and knowledge transfer that brings quality and growth to this economic activity allows us to materialise one of the main purposes of our institution as is the contribution to the development and advancement of our environment.