BREAKING: Hundreds killed as 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Middle East

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 June 2022 • 7:51

A HUGE 6.1 magnitude earthquake has killed hundreds of people in the Middle East on Wednesday, June 22.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Afghanistan in the Middle East and killed more than 130 people.

The head of the Taliban administration’s disaster management authority, Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, said that the majority of the deaths were in the province of Paktika.

Mr Haqqani added that in Paktika at least 100 were killed and 250 injured.

Local media reports have suggested that further deaths were suffered in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Khost.

The USGS said that the earthquake hit around 44 km from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake struck at a depth of 51 km and was felt in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.1 – 44 km SW of Khōst, Afghanistan https://t.co/4ORKfdDXIR — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) June 21, 2022