Shock as Mallorca’s Ángel Adrover Martínez dies during battle in Ukraine

22 June 2022

Shock as Mallorca's Ángel Adrover Martínez died during battle in Ukraine. Image: Twitter @RafaChessBcn

TRIBUTES have flooded social media after news spread that Ángel Adrover Martínez, a telecommunications engineer from Spain’s Mallorca, died during battle in Ukraine at the age of 31.

Mallorca’s Ángel Adrover Martínez died on June 18 during battles in war-torn Severodonetsk, Ukraine, according to reports. He was not a trained soldier and is believed to be the first Spanish citizen killed in the country.

According to reports from Mallorca, Adrover graduated with honours in Telecommunications Engineering from the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya and spent almost a year and a half in Barcelona before moving to the Netherlands and subsequently entering the war in Ukraine.

Pavel Fredomhauer, an independent, Moscow/London-based defence analyst, said: “Ángel Adrover Martínez, a Spanish illegal combatant in Ukraine, was killed on 18 June, possibly at Severodonetsk. Aged 31, he appears to have had no prior military experience. Believed to be the first Spanish citizen killed. Was a telecommunications engineer from Mallorca.”

Ángel Adrover Martínez, a Spanish illegal combatant in Ukraine, was killed on 18 June, possibly at Severodonetsk. Aged 31, he appears to have had no prior military experience. Believed to be the first Spanish citizen killed. Was a telecommunications engineer from Mallorca. pic.twitter.com/t5QW6yP7qQ — Pavel Fredomhauer (@fredomhauer) June 22, 2022

His mother, Dolores Martínez, revealed that a colonel in the Ukrainian Army contacted her personally via Whatsapp to tell her of the news.

The message read: “I met [your] son personally. He was on the very base where the war really started. He worked for a short time in my telecommunications team in Lviv, but then he decided that he had to help out on the front lines. He was a very honest person, extremely intelligent and with very clear principles. He was a brave person, I admire his courage,” as reported by Ultima Hora.

In a video from Ultima Hora, residents of Portocolom woke up to the tragic news of the death of Ángel Adrover, the young Majorcan who joined the Ukrainian forces to fight the Russian invasion.

Tributes pour in following the news of Ángel Adrover Martínez’s death.

“Honour to the fallen,” one person wrote on Twitter.

URGENTE GUERRA POR LA INVASIÓN RUSA. MUERE EN COMBATE UN INGENIERO TELECO ESPAÑOL. TRABAJÓ EN LAS COMUNICACIONES DEL EJÉRCITO UK, Y LUEGO FUE A LA LÍNEA DE FRENTE. D. ANGEL ADROVER MARTÍNEZ, MALLORQUÍN, 31 AÑOS, ORIUNDO DE MANACOR. HONRA Y HONOR A LOS CAÍDOS POR LA LIBERTAD pic.twitter.com/xjivwZLYgK — Roberto Romero (@Roberto96217525) June 21, 2022

“We have lost a compatriot. Ángel Adrover Martínez, 31, has died in the Ukrainian conflict. Eternal glory to him and his family. Death is not the end, Save Europe,” one person said.

“First Spaniard to fall in Ukraine: Ángel Adrover Martínez, a 31-year-old Majorcan and telecommunications engineer, died last weekend in Ukraine, where he had traveled from the Netherlands a few months ago with the intention of fighting on the front.”

1er español caído en Ucrania: Ángel Adrover Martínez, mallorquín de 31 años e ingeniero de Telecomunicaciones, falleció el fin de semana pasado en Ucrania, donde se había desplazado hace unos meses desde Holanda con la intención de combatir en el frente. D.E.P. — Eduardo Uribe (@euribem) June 21, 2022

“Ángel Adrover, a Spanish volunteer in Ukraine has died in combat fighting the invaders. RIP. We, your countrymen, are proud of your sacrifice. Glory to the heroes and remember people: freedom is not free. We pay for it in blood.”

Ángel Adrover, Spanish volunteer in Ukraine has died in combat fighting the invaders. RIP. We, your contrymen, are proud of your sacrifice. Glory to the herores and remember, people: freedom is not free. We pay for it in blood. pic.twitter.com/COqFBE5WkX — Western World for the Win 🇪🇸🇪🇺🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇦🇺 (@RaquideoF) June 21, 2022

“Ángel Adrover worked as a telecommunications engineer in Lviv before taking up arms and joining the local Army at the front, always saluting.”

Fotos del mallorquín muerto en combate en las filas Ucranianas. Ángel Adrover cooperó como ingeniero de telecomunicaciones en Lviv antes de tomar las armas y unirse al Ejército local en el frente, siempre saludaba. pic.twitter.com/XmcyqtnNyh — Ⓜⓔⓝⓖⓐⓝⓞ Ⓓⓔ Ⓣⓐⓛ (@RafaChessBcn) June 21, 2022

Tragically, it appears that the man from Mallorca was listed among foreigners fighting in Ukraine in a document leaked by Russians.

“The dead Spaniard, Ángel Adrover Martínez, appeared in the first place of the Spaniards in a list of foreigners fighting in Ukraine that was leaked by the Russians 2 months ago.”

El español muerto, Ángel Adrover Martínez, figuraba en primer lugar de los españoles en una lista de extranjeros combatiendo en Ucrania que fue filtrada por los rusos hace 2 meses: pic.twitter.com/Kkr4mGjsjg — Ciruela negra (@ciruela_negra) June 21, 2022

