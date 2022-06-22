Mid-air Monkeypox: Outbreak reported onboard BA flight forced staff to quarantine

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 June 2022 • 9:39

Image: British Airways Airbus A319-131 Shutterstock

AN outbreak of monkeypox onboard a British Airways (BA) flight over the weekend forced the aircraft crew into quarantine.

Reports on Wednesday, June 22 revealed that two pilots and nine stewards and stewardesses were forced to quarantine after the monkeypox virus was detected in one of the BA flight stewards after landing on Sunday, June 19.

The steward who tested positive was part of the British Airways flight from London to Sydney via Singapore.

It is believed that the crew had a 24-hour stopover in Australia before the positive test was reported back in the UK.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a BA insider said: “One of them had it, so they impounded the whole crew. Now they have got to spend 21 days in quarantine.