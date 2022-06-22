More than 70 shops will ‘illuminate’ Dénia’s Open Night with discounts and promotions

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 June 2022 • 22:45

Mercat de Denia - Image cc JoanBanjo

Dénia’s open night of Commerce returns on July 2 when more than 70 shops will open for the night offering discounts and promotions on most goods.

Organised by the Department of Commerce of the City Council of Dénia, together with the Association of Self-Employed Merchants of Dénia (ACADE), the event will start at 7 pm.

Developed to be a fun evening of shopping, dining and family fun, the evening will see shops illuminate their facades, hold promotions and offer discounts. And as has been the case in previous years the streets will come alive with entertainers providing music, dance and entertainment.

This year there will also be a vintage car display, a photo booth and animation for the little ones with mosquitoes, soap bubbles and balloons.

The participating shops are located on Sandunga, Marqués de Campo, Temple de Sant Telm, Diana, La Mar, Carlos Sentí, Magallanes, Colón, Cop, Quevedo, La Vía, Ramón y Cajal and Loreto streets and in the Municipal Market.

With Dénia having recently pedestrianised many of its more popular streets, the evening promises to be a great night out. If you enjoy a little late-night shopping, good food and a festive atmosphere then the open night could be just what the doctor ordered.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.