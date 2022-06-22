By Joshua Manning • 22 June 2022 • 11:47

New study reveals items most likely to be lost at Heathrow airport Credit: Creative Commons

A new study has revealed Heathrow airport’s most lost items, including phones, clothing, wallets and more!

The study on items lost at Heathrow airport, was carried out by financial comparison site Forbes Advisor, after analysing over 5,000 items lost over an 11 month period ranging from July 2021 to May 2022.

According to the study iPhones were the most lost item, with a whopping 179 handed over to lost and found during the study period.

Other apple products such as AirPods saw 164 lost pairs, 24 MacBooks, and 138 iPads.

The second most lost items were jackets with 176 lost during the study period, closely followed by 171 lost wallets, taking third position.

Reading glasses were not far behind with 165 pairs lost, bank cards saw 125 lost examples and passports saw 84.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson for Forbes Advisor said:

“The stress of travelling means that it can be easy to misplace items, even those as essential as a smartphone. And this summer is shaping up to be even more stressful than usual for travellers given the chaos we are seeing in airports across the country. ”

“It’s worth checking the terms and conditions of your travel insurance for whether you are covered for loss, whether there is an excess to pay, and if there are particular exclusions. A new iPhone can easily cost £700, while a good annual multi-trip policy can cost as little as £20 for one person, so it’s well worth being protected.”

