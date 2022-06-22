Next House Almeria Exclusive: Villa For Sale in Los Garcías, Arboleas

Price: €234.950 (was €239.950)

This stunning villa in Arboleas is ideal for both as a permanent home or holiday, as it’s on low maintenance garden, has a private swimming pool with different sitting areas, it’s key ready just for you to enjoy life.

It’s a very bright, spacious and cool property on one level that you can enter through a beautiful wood front door that leads into a central hallway. On the left and right you find the two double guest bedrooms both with fitted wardrobes. Continuing along the hallway you have the lovely full family bathroom, the hallway continues off to the left before reaching the wonderful master bedroom which again has fitted wardrobes, a ceiling fan, double door access out to gardens and a spacious en suite bathroom with a double shower and further towel heater. The lovely lounge /dining room with a corner wood-burning fireplace has double doors out to gardens and pool, on the right-hand side is the bright dining room which flows beautifully into the modern fully fitted kitchen which has further door access out to gardens. There is a utility room at the end of the kitchen. The door access points from the lounge, master bedroom and kitchen to the gardens all lead out via the glorious and very spacious covered corner porch which looks out over the pool, gardens and lovely views of the hills.

The property sits, more or less centrally, within fully walled private gardens of just under 1,250 metres. These are larger than average for location but they have been designed/created to be easy maintenance whilst providing colour, great views, privacy and lots of shaded havens from which to enjoy the surroundings.

Double entrance gates open to a sweeping gravelled driveway with ample of street parking for more than 3 vehicles. This front garden area has been planted with, mature trees and shrubs and also to the right of the villa you have 3-4 established carob trees which have knitted together and form a wonderful shaded canopy.

There is good sized storage shed/casita to the right of the villa which you pass on the way to the beautiful back garden, here you find an 8 x 4 swimming pool encased by a large sun terrace/patio which in turn is bordered by colourful established plants. Very quiet and peaceful area, ideal to relax and enjoy the good weather.

Arboleas, as well as two popular weekly street markets, has a good number of cafe/ bar restaurants many of which host entertainment, a very friendly mixed expat/Spanish community along with many of the more practical amenities required for your daily life, small shops, supermarket, banks, medical centre, communal pool etc.

The far larger market towns of both Albox and Huercal Overa are just a short drive and many of Almeria’s prettiest beach resorts Vera, Mojacar, and Garrucha are within a 30-35 min drive. There is easy access to the motorway from where you can access both Almeria and Murcia cities within 1 hour or hour and a half, both of which have airports.

You cannot miss it, so contact us now to book your visit! This could be your Next House in the sunny Almería!

Situation of property