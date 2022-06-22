BREAKING: ‘Ukrainian drone’ strike blows up oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov region

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 June 2022 • 11:12

BREAKING: Oil refinery in Rostov region of Russia blown up by Ukrainian drone. Image: Twitter @NguyenK68421403

UNVERIFIED videos circulating on social media on Wednesday, June 22 apparently show a Ukrainian drone bombing an oil refinery in the Rostov region of Russia linked to the godfather of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

An oil refinery in the Rostov region of Russia exploded and caught on fire after it was reportedly attacked by a Ukrainian drone on Wednesday, June 22.

According to local reports, the fire started at about 9 am at the oil refinery.

Video footage appears to show an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) approaching the plant and then dropping an explosive on it. There was an explosion and fire.

Footage circulating on Russian social media this morning shows what appears to be a Ukrainian PD-1 drone striking an oil refinery in the Rostov region of Russia. The PD-1 is unarmed so it likely has been modified. pic.twitter.com/bku6tzMENF — Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) June 22, 2022

The oil refinery hit is believed to linked to Putin’s godfather Viktor Medvedchuk.

On the morning of June 22, there was a ​​fire in the heat exchanger at the Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery in the Rostov region of russia – social networks reported that an oil refinery was struck by a drone. pic.twitter.com/fo0Ea74Opq — Ukraine 4 Freedom (@uawarinfo) June 22, 2022

“Novoshakhtinsk Petroleum Products Plant with a design capacity of up to 7.5 million tons of oil per year was put into operation in 2009,” according to the company’s website.

The blaze at the oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov region has since been contained, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The refinery is located some 10km from the Ukrainian border controlled by LPR.

A fire broke out at the Novoshakhtinsky refinery in the Rostov region in #Russia – possibly as a result of an attack pic.twitter.com/TNUIlyaJr4 — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) June 22, 2022

The raging fire in Rostov follows a huge blaze that burned at Urengoy, Russia’s largest gas field, located in the Yamalo-Nenets region on Thursday, June 16.

At the time, the blaze at the Urengoy gas field was the second unexplained fire to have broken out in Russia that week.

On Tuesday, June 14, a fire broke out at a paint and varnish plant in Odintsovo, located in the western suburbs of Moscow, Russia.

Then prior to that, the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant in Russia, which produces Russian military equipment and is located about 80 minutes north of the Kremlin, caught on fire on Thursday, June 9.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.