By Joshua Manning • 22 June 2022 • 14:16

Russia sends 44 Kalibr cruise missiles towards Ukraine in Black Sea Credit: Creative Commons

Russia has reportedly sent 44 Kalibr cruise missiles towards Ukraine in the Black Sea, following escalating tensions after Crimean oil rigs were hit by Ukraine missile strikes.

The news of Russia sending 44 Kalibr cruise missiles towards the Ukraine in the Black Sea was reported by Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the press centre of the Guard and Defence Forces of the Operational Command South, at a briefing, as reported by NV Ukraine.

“At the moment there are five cruise missile surface carriers and a cruise missile submarine in the Black Sea, its northwestern part, blocking navigation,” she stated.

“Thus, a total of 44 Kalibr cruise missiles are now directed towards Ukraine.”

Gumenyuk also specified that the Russian missiles of such range allow hitting not only the south of Ukraine, but the whole territory of the country.

She also claimed that Russia currently has three large landing craft on standby in the Black Sea

The news follows Ukraine’s Armed Forces reportedly delivering three missile strikes at Chernomorneftegaz drilling rigs in the Black Sea, according to Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov on Rossiya-24 television on Monday, June 20.

Commenting on the alleged missile strikes on the drilling rigs, in the Black Sea by Ukraine, Aksyonov stated:

“The first strike was delivered at 8:37 am Moscow time, and in all, there have been three strikes at three natural gas rigs.”

