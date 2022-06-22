By Joshua Manning • 22 June 2022 • 13:36

Russian An-30 plane crashes at airport due to "technical malfunction" Credit: Creative Commons

A Russian An-30 aircraft reportedly crashed while landing while landing at Olenek airport Russia.

The Russian An-30 plane crashed due to a technical malfunction before landing at Olenek airport in Russia, according to preliminary reports, as collected by Interfax.

“According to preliminary data, the plane could have crashed due to a sudden technical malfunction when it was making its landing approach and failed to reach the runway line at Olenek airport,” an airport source said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the An-30M aircraft failed to land at the designated time at the airport of Olenek settlement.

According to rescuers, the aircraft was on a commercial flight, having departed from Yakutsk to Olenek.

The Russian plane was meant to land at the airport, but failed to arrive at the appointed time and disappeared from the radar.

The last contact was made 30km from the village of Olenek. The emergency beacon did not go off.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has since clarified that, according to preliminary data, there were five crew members and 6.3 tons of cargo, mainly foodstuffs, on board.

A rescue team, set to fly in an An-26 aircraft of ALROSA is reportedly being prepared to carry out search operations.

In turn, the Yakutsk airport reported that there were two more technicians on board the plane in addition to the five crew members.

They also said that air traffic controllers at the Olenek airport in Yakutia had not received any information from the An-30 crew about malfunctions before the plane went off the radar.

“No, they were not contacted, they did not say anything about malfunctions,” the agency’s interlocutor stated.

The news follows reports of a Russian Su-25 military aircraft crashing in Russia’s Rostov region, on Tuesday, June 21.

