Russian combat losses revealed as of June 22 as Severodonetsk pocket battle continues

22 June 2022

Image: Facebook Ukraine MoD

ON Wednesday, June 22, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Another eight Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, June 21, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 130 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 34,230 – as the battle for the Severodonetsk pocket continues.

On Tuesday, June 21, Russian troops completely captured Toshkovka, a settlement in the Severodonetsk pocket, while fighting continues in the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine.

Roman Vlasenko, the head of the Severodonetsk RVA, said on Tuesday, June 21, “As of today, according to our information, Toshkivka is controlled entirely by Russia’s soldiers,” adding that the battle for Donbas is “now in full swing.”

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which has risen by three. This takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 614.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 22.06 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 22.06 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/OVQJJHmACI pic.twitter.com/UQ6ojj9l04 — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) June 22, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Tuesday, June 21 in the Sloviansk, Bahmut and Avdiivka directions.

A detailed breakdown of the 119th day of the war also shows that the loss of the eight Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3614 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of one more Russian helicopter means that Putin’s army has now lost 182 in total.

