By Joshua Manning • 22 June 2022 • 11:29

Russian forces reportedly causing gas leaks to force citizens out of homes Credit: Creative Commons

Russian forces in the Luhansk People’s Republic, Ukraine, are reportedly causing gas leaks in an attempt to force citizens to leave their hiding places and homes.

The alleged gas leaks caused by Russian Forces in Ukraine, were reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Wednesday, June 22.

According to the SBU, a military volunteer from the Luhansk region, who was mobilised by Russian forces in March, evidenced their claims in an interrogation.

The man stated:

“There was a gas leak in one of the apartment buildings. Women and children were taken to buses separately, and then men.”

The alleged conscript, previously a salesman’s assistant, was not a full-time soldier due to a chronic illness but was allegedly trained over a period of one week to become a BMP mechanic/driver, taught how to use a submachine gun and sent on a combat mission in the industrial zone of Severodonetsk.

Now SBU investigators are reportedly furthering investigations and interrogations with the man to find out more about the alleged gas leaks by Russian forces.

The news follows another captured soldier from the Luhansk People’s Republic militia claiming that Russian forces are suffering great losses in the ongoing war with Ukraine, as reported the Ukraine Security Service, on Monday, June, 20.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.