Ryanair plane travelling Mallorca to Manchester within seconds of a mid-air collision

The pilot of the Ryanair flight was forced to dramatically swerve off course after spotting a private jet converging on its flight path.

According to radar tracking came within 100ft of the other plane just after taking off from Palma Airport.

Commercial airliners are supposed to maintain a strictly enforced separation both vertically and horizontally while in the same airspace.

The minimum vertical separation is 1000 ft while the horizontal distance they must keep is between three and five miles.

An initial investigation has revealed the Ryanair jet was within one mile of the light aircraft horizontally and just 100 feet vertically.

Luckily for the passengers on the flight on May 28th as they are thought to have been unaware of the near-miss and both planes continued safely to their destination.