Spain’s Guardia Civil to be equipped with tasers

By Chris King • 22 June 2022 • 0:25

Image of two Guardia Civil. Credit: Guardia Civil.

After a period of training, the first batch of taser guns has gone into use by Spain’s Guardia Civil.

Spain’s Guardia Civil has acquired 150 Axon-brand incapacitating electric guns, more commonly known as taser guns. After their official reception last April, the devices underwent a series of tests to evaluate their operational performance and define the procedures for use, according to larazon.es today, Tuesday, June 21.

The staff of the first police units to which this first batch has been distributed received training during the months of May and June. They are now qualified for their employment. Once the staff had been fully trained, on June 20 they began to provide operational service with the new material. Based on the experience in initial these units, their use will be progressively extended to others in the force.

As explained by the Guardia Civil, taser pistols constitute a new means that is integrated into its operational intervention scheme, based on the gradual use of force. The ultimate goal of the system is to constantly improve the operability of the officers, guaranteeing safety in their interventions.

These new non-lethal devices incorporate a system for recording their use, a mechanism that allows the interventions in which they are used to be graphically documented, to guarantee the legal certainty of the actions.

