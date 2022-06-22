Spanish and Ukrainian families share experience of living together in project ‘Family needs Family’

In celebration of Refugee Week, the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration has brought together Spanish and Ukrainian families who are participating in the pioneering project ‘Family needs Family’, promoted by Inclusion and La Caixa Foundation.

This project has been implemented by the Ministry in collaboration with the La Caixa Foundation whereby Spanish households are selflessly hosting people displaced by the invasion of Ukraine.

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Jose Luis Escriva, highlighted the emotional and moving nature of the event. He discussed the hope of the Ukrainian families to be able to return to their country as soon as possible. Jose Luis Escriva then went on to praise the generosity with which the Spanish families have in welcoming the Ukrainian families into their homes.

During the meeting, at the ministerial headquarters, three Spanish families and the Ukrainian families they have welcomed have shared their experiences of coexistence and integration during the first weeks of operation of this pioneering initiative.

Both the Ukrainian and Spanish families have highlighted the positive and enriching nature of this reception formula, which counts on the collaboration of different social entities that accompany and guide the participants during the whole process of selection, connection and coexistence.

The program is developed in several phases to guarantee the suitability and harmony of the participating cohabitation units.

To date there are 473 Spanish families who have reached the final selection phase, are suitable, and are therefore already living or will soon be living with Ukrainian families displaced by the conflict.

The pilot project is being developed in Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga and Murcia, as announced by the Minister, and will soon be extended to Girona and Alicante.

