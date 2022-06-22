UK: 26-year-old soldier dies from head injuries during training exercise

The tragedy happened when the soldier died from head injuries after crashing into a Warrior armoured fighting vehicle during a training exercise in Wiltshire.

Wiltshire Police said in a statement: “Emergency services were called to an area of Salisbury Plain, just west of Tidworth, at approximately 10:45.am yesterday following a report that a man had been involved in a collision with a Warrior armoured fighting vehicle during a routine training exercise.”

“A 26-year-old man sustained significant head injuries and sadly died at the scene.”

“He has been identified as a member of 5th Battalion The Rifles.”

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time. His family are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer.”

An investigation into the collision is being led by Wiltshire Police alongside the Army and Health and Safety Executive.

Anyone with information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Team in the UK via 101 and quote crime reference number 54220064345.