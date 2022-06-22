Work begins on the new Water Games Park in Alhaurin el Grande

By Chris King • 22 June 2022 • 3:21

Image of the proposed Water Games Park in Alhaurin el Grande. Credit: [email protected]_Alhaurin

Alhaurin el Grande Council has started the work to create the new Water Games Park in the Malaga municipality.

As announced this Tuesday, June 21, by Alhaurin el Grande Town Council, work has started on the New Children’s and Youth Water Games Park which will be located in the space previously occupied by the old summer pool. This structure is in the process of being demolished.

Toñi Ledesma, the mayor of this Malaga municipality, visited the site of the Municipal Sports Centre, along with part of her Governmental team.

“This is a very important investment of €725,000 that will be used in a very innovative way to provide equipment for both children and adults. We hope that it will soon be at the service of the townsfolk so that they can enjoy it, and will have hopefully justified the delay of the works”, she indicated.

The mayor added: “As we all know, we are in a situation of problems with materials and supplies that have delayed investment, but it is already a reality. Soon we will be able to enjoy this water park, which this Government Team has already announced in the electoral program and that in three months will be a reality”.

These new facilities will occupy a total area of ​​2,000m², of which some 300m² correspond to a play area called Splashpark-Waterpark. This area is made up of 14 games, including one section with slides and water jets for the little ones.

Another part has larger semi-submerged slides that in turn incorporate a giant water tipping bucket, as well as different types of flower-shaped water jets, arches, and water cannons, that will delight the little ones.

A 7.5m diameter bouncy castle-type bubble, semi-submerged in a circular pool for the older ones will be located in another 100m² section.

The rest of the installation is made up of transit areas with non-slip flooring, green areas, and shaded areas. In parallel, the adaptation of the currently existing toilet and changing room module will be undertaken, which will serve this new recreational infrastructure.

Work will be completed with the installation of a water quality system, made up of pipes, pumps, filters, and a treatment plant, to treat the water used in the different games.

