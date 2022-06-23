52-year-old woman and her two dogs killed by lightening

52-year-old Antonia Mendoza Chavez and her two dogs were out walking when they were killed by a lightning strike.

Paramedics and police were called to the area of Rimbank and Mines Avenues, near the San Gabriel River around 8:50.am (5:50.pm CET) on Wednesday.

Antonio Chavez’s landlord, Gloria Colocho, said that Antonio walked the same trail every morning and said: “I called her and I texted her and she didn’t answer, and the message was not delivered to the cell phone.”

The landlord added: “I called her and it went straight to voicemail, and from there, I had this feeling that it was her. I checked my [security] camera she left around 7:30 a.m. and I see her with her two dogs, and she left the house and she hasn’t come back at all.”

Patrick Morey, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Sgt. who is the field sergeant for Pico Rivera said: “All of a sudden it started thundering and lightning.”

He then added,” There’s a one-in-a-million chance of something like this happening and it happened.”