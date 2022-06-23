By Anna Ellis • 23 June 2022 • 14:54
52-year-old woman and her two dogs killed by lightening. CC/Jaypriy
52-year-old Antonia Mendoza Chavez and her two dogs were out walking when they were killed by a lightning strike.
Paramedics and police were called to the area of Rimbank and Mines Avenues, near the San Gabriel River around 8:50.am (5:50.pm CET) on Wednesday.
Antonio Chavez’s landlord, Gloria Colocho, said that Antonio walked the same trail every morning and said: “I called her and I texted her and she didn’t answer, and the message was not delivered to the cell phone.”
The landlord added: “I called her and it went straight to voicemail, and from there, I had this feeling that it was her. I checked my [security] camera she left around 7:30 a.m. and I see her with her two dogs, and she left the house and she hasn’t come back at all.”
Patrick Morey, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Sgt. who is the field sergeant for Pico Rivera said: “All of a sudden it started thundering and lightning.”
He then added,” There’s a one-in-a-million chance of something like this happening and it happened.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.