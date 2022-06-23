By Joshua Manning • 23 June 2022 • 8:26
American supermarket refuses to administer Covid vaccine to children under five
Credit: Creative Commons
The American supermarket said it would not be offering the Covid vaccine for children under five “at this time”, with their spokesperson Hannah Herring stating on Tuesday June 21, that Publix would not be releasing a statement to explain its decision, as reported by Tampa Bay Times.
The American supermarket chain has a large part of its presence in Florida, US, where it offered Covid vaccines that reportedly played a major part in tackling the pandemic.
Joseph Ladapo Florida Surgeon General also recommended against giving vaccines to healthy children, going against the advice given by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Florida was the only state in the US not to preorder doses of the under 5 vaccine, with parents of children who wish to vaccinate them, relying on medical clinics and children’s hospitals to do so.
Responding to a tweet published about their decision, publix stated:
“Publix is not administering the COVID vaccine to individuals under 5 years of age at this time. We suggest that
customers speak with pediatrician’s offices, community health centers, children’s hospitals, and public health clinics for availability at this time.”
Publix is not administering the COVID vaccine to individuals under 5 years of age at this time. We suggest thatcustomers speak with pediatrician’soffices, community health centers,children’s hospitals, and public healthclinics for availability at this time. –Cheyanne
— PublixHelps (@PublixHelps) June 21, 2022
Publix is not administering the COVID vaccine to individuals under 5 years of age at this time. We suggest thatcustomers speak with pediatrician’soffices, community health centers,children’s hospitals, and public healthclinics for availability at this time. –Cheyanne
— PublixHelps (@PublixHelps) June 21, 2022
Credit: Twitter @PublixHelps
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.