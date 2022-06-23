By Joshua Manning • 23 June 2022 • 8:26

American supermarket refuses to administer Covid vaccine to children under five Credit: Creative Commons

American supermarket chain Public has refused to administer the Covid vaccine to children under the age of five, but will still offer vaccines to children above five and adults.

The American supermarket said it would not be offering the Covid vaccine for children under five “at this time”, with their spokesperson Hannah Herring stating on Tuesday June 21, that Publix would not be releasing a statement to explain its decision, as reported by Tampa Bay Times.

The American supermarket chain has a large part of its presence in Florida, US, where it offered Covid vaccines that reportedly played a major part in tackling the pandemic.

Joseph Ladapo Florida Surgeon General also recommended against giving vaccines to healthy children, going against the advice given by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Florida was the only state in the US not to preorder doses of the under 5 vaccine, with parents of children who wish to vaccinate them, relying on medical clinics and children’s hospitals to do so.

Responding to a tweet published about their decision, publix stated:

“Publix is not administering the COVID vaccine to individuals under 5 years of age at this time. We suggest that

customers speak with pediatrician’s offices, community health centers, children’s hospitals, and public health clinics for availability at this time.”

Credit: Twitter @PublixHelps

