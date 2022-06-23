Art and Craft Fair in Teulada Moraira from 24 to 26 June

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 June 2022 • 0:05

Crafts stalls Credit: Torrox Council

An art and craft fair is to be held in Teulada’s Plaza de la Constitución from June 24 to 26.

The fair, which will feature the works of more than art and craft people, will be open from 6 pm to midnight.

An initiative of the Teulada Town Council’s Department of Culture, the idea is to offer residents and visitors a different kind of activity, where they can not only buy authentic crafts but also see how the artisans and artists make their pieces.

The artisans’ association Amata is in charge of organising the event, which they say will offer something for everyone. They add that they have ensured that all the stalls offer exclusively handmade items, of good quality and with a wide variety of materials and products.

Among the stalls will be portrait paintings, wooden or fabric toys, jewellery made from different materials (silver, glass, wood, macramé or ceramics), handmade clothing, etc. There will also be watercolour and oil painting materials, lamps made from scrap wood or pumpkins, decorative ceramics, marquetry, etc.

Many of the stalls will also take orders from those who do not find what they are looking for, whilst some will be working at their stall.

There will also be workshops for children to learn how to make their own craft souvenirs.

The Councillor for Culture, Héctor Morales, has encouraged the population to participate in this fair “which has great cultural and historical richness, and which can be enjoyed and learnt with the family.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.