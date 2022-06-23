By Anna Ellis • 23 June 2022 • 13:49
Battle for compensation: Covid-19 vaccination damage payment scheme. Credit Wikimedia
Vikki Spit from Cumbria became the first person to be awarded money following the death of her fiance due to the Covid-19 vaccination. Zion, Vikki’s fiance, developed vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia eight days after having the jab.
VITT causes a very unusual combination of blood clotting and low platelets (part of the blood that causes clotting), leading to excessive bleeding. An even smaller number of these cases can be fatal.
As of May, there have allegedly been more than 1,300 claims made to the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) but only 20 have been referred for medical assessment.
A Covid‑19 vaccine is a vaccine intended to provide acquired immunity against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‑CoV‑2), the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019
Common side effects of Covid-19 vaccines include soreness, redness, rash, inflammation at the injection site, fatigue, headache, myalgia (muscle pain), and arthralgia (joint pain), which resolve without medical treatment within a few days.
Because Covid-19 vaccines are relatively new, new claims about possible side effects are still being made.
