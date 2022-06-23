BREAKING UPDATE: False flag operation not Ukrainian drone bombed oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region Close
Trending:

Battle for compensation: Covid-19 vaccination damage payment scheme

By Anna Ellis • 23 June 2022 • 13:49

Battle for compensation: Covid-19 vaccination damage payment scheme. Credit Wikimedia

After Vikki Spit became the first person to be awarded money after the death of her fiance caused by the Covid vaccine TWO MORE people have been told they will receive payments the BBC have confirmed today, Thursday, June 23

Vikki Spit from Cumbria became the first person to be awarded money following the death of her fiance due to the Covid-19 vaccination. Zion, Vikki’s fiance, developed vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia eight days after having the jab.

VITT causes a very unusual combination of blood clotting and low platelets (part of the blood that causes clotting), leading to excessive bleeding. An even smaller number of these cases can be fatal.

As of May, there have allegedly been more than 1,300 claims made to the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) but only 20 have been referred for medical assessment.

A Covid‑19 vaccine is a vaccine intended to provide acquired immunity against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‑CoV‑2), the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019

Common side effects of Covid-19 vaccines include soreness, redness, rash, inflammation at the injection site, fatigue, headache, myalgia (muscle pain), and arthralgia (joint pain), which resolve without medical treatment within a few days.

Because Covid-19 vaccines are relatively new, new claims about possible side effects are still being made.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Anna Ellis

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading