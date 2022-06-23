By Euro Weekly News Media • 23 June 2022 • 12:16

Black Flame Bar & Grill: The perfect opportunity to chill

LOCATED on Avenida Garrofer in Pedreguer, Black Flame Bar & Grill is a family friendly bar and restaurant that opens every day from 10am all year‐round, providing its international clientele with classic English breakfasts, a wide selection of bottled beer including Guinness on draft, live sports on TV, as well as a pool table, where aficionados can enjoy a game with their favourite drink.

Their carvery provides a mouth‐watering classic English Sunday roast with a choice of roast beef and roast pork served with a selection of unlimited fresh vegetables, crispy roast potatoes and home‐made Yorkshire puddings.

Their acclaimed all‐day English breakfasts include eggs, bacon, sausage and toast with the option of turning the breakfast into the bigger ‘Greedy Boy option’ by adding mush‐ rooms, hash browns, black pudding, as well as extra ingredients, ensuring that customers are full and happy with a traditional full English at any time of the day.

Customers can also enjoy a tasty lunch special served from Monday to Saturday 12pm ‐ 4pm that includes bread and ali oli and a glass of rioja wine or a soft drink or small beer or mineral water.

A wide variety of other delicious menus including fish and chips, steak and kidney pie, burgers, pasta, jacket potatoes, ribs and much more, with vegetarian options, are also available. To top it off, they also provide mouth‐watering desserts including apple crumble, banoffee pie, toffee meringue glacé, vodka sorbet, brownie toffee sundae and oreo cheesecake.

Owners Heidi and Sam are pleased to announce the opening of a new rooftop garden bar where customers will be able to kick back and relax with a variety of refreshing cocktails ambienced by various different live musicians. The rooftop will also give customers the perfect opportunity to chill with a cool bucket of beer, seeing no shortage of options as Mahou, Estrella, Amstel, Heineken, Budweiser, and Desperados are all on offer.

Black Flame Bar & Grill will also be putting on karaoke sessions on Thursday nights during the month of August, allowing for friends and families to experience a memorable evening of singing their favourite songs.

Tel: 965 761 731

Website: www.blackflames.es