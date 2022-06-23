By Joshua Manning • 23 June 2022 • 8:01

BREAKING NEWS: Top Russian politician hospitalised after motorbike crash in Moscow Credit: 112 Telegram

Russian politician and State Duma deputy Aleksey Zhuravlyov was involved in a motorbike crash on Kutuzovsky Prospekt Avenue, Moscow, Russia, as reported on Thursday June 23.

According to initial reports, Russian politician Aleksey Zhuravlylov crashed his BMW motorbike on Moscow’s Kutuzovsky avenue, as reported by 112 media.

“He was travelling on a BMW motorbike, at some point he lost control and overturned together with the bike,” stated the report.

“The politician was hospitalised with a fractured collarbone. The traffic on Kutuzovsky Avenue was blocked for an hour on two lanes because of the accident.”

Alexey Zhuravlev was born in 1962 and is a Russian far-right politician.

He is a deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation of the VI, VII and VIII convocations since December 21, 2011.

Chairman of the Rodina political party, member of the LDPR faction (2021).

This is not the first time Zhuravlyov has been publicly hospitalised, as on December 3, 2013, the politician reportedly got into a brawl with Adam Delimkhanov, a fellow member of the State Duma.

He lost two teeth in the fight and had to be hospitalised.

The news of the Russian politician’s motorbike crash follows reports of the death of famous Russian singer and performer Pierre Narcisse aged 45 following a cardiac arrest, on Wednesday, June 22.

