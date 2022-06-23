BREAKING UPDATE: False flag operation not Ukrainian drone bombed oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region Close
Trending:

Columnist Nora Johnson: Ain’t what it used to be

By Laura Kemp • 23 June 2022 • 10:55

Columnist Nora Johnson: Ain't what it used to be

REFLECTING on my recent column about the 1970s, it seems strange that ‘Boomers’ (then in their 20s and 30s) who were trying to make their way in the world had to put up with the overnight quadrupling of oil prices, eye-watering interest rates, ‘three day weeks’, power cuts and incessant disruptions through trade union action (let alone platform soles, flared trousers and tank tops).

And yet now they’re frequently pilloried by the young for having lived ‘gilded’ lives!

Really? Boomers just sat in the dark with candles and paraffin stoves, led by a generation who had experienced the war and displayed a level of resilience and stoicism which everyone soon adjusted to. Strangely, nobody needed counselling or therapy to recover. Admittedly, housing was relatively cheap, the main expense for young people today.

All large companies had reasonable pension schemes. CEOs earned good money, but nothing like the multiples of their workers’ salaries today. (And the music was good.)

Everything considered though, the good old days weren’t SO good! Nostalgia is mainly due to only focusing on the good things and forgetting the things that were rubbish (which literally piled up on the streets!).

Nora Johnson’s critically acclaimed psychological crime thrillers (www.nora‐johnson.net) all available online including eBooks (€0.99; £0.99), Apple Books, audiobooks, paperbacks at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.

Nora Johnson’s opinions are her own and are not necessarily representative of those of the publishers, advertisers or sponsors.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Laura Kemp

Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading