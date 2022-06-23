By Laura Kemp • 23 June 2022 • 10:09

Create fond memories at Hotel Tikar

Hotel Tikar in Garrucha, Costa de Almeria, is a home away from home with a difference, conveniently located close to stunning Vera Playa and the port. As soon as you step through the front door, you will realise this is much more than your average hotel…

Owned by Beatriz, from Spain and Sean, from California, this comfortable and casual hotel will have you captivated as soon as you cross the threshold. Meandering through the bright reception, passing by the intimate restaurant with a glimpse into the wine shop, through their cosy bar and out into the hidden oasis of a garden; once guests have visited Hotel Tikar, they keep coming back to relax, linger, laugh, and enjoy.

Living a bohemian lifestyle until the birth of their children, Beatriz and Sean know how to create unforgettable experiences. Their mix of travel, culture and romanticism for the business shines through in everything they do – from the food in their restaurant to their winery trips, their bright and comfortable rooms to their hidden oasis of a garden.

Hotel Tikar is passionate about wine, even having its own wine shop in the hotel. But, for something a little different, they also provide private wine tastings for groups that are informal and fun for families and friends. By the end of the tastings, you will not only have had a great time but hopefully learned something new about wine and the wine-making process! Sean is very flexible and will create these events around your group’s wishes.

Enjoy dinner in the garden with relaxed and informative wine tasting or a trip to a winery in the Alpujarras…

These tailored experiences can be accompanied by tapas or a full meal and typically have a wine theme. Past events include Local Wines from Almeria, Cavas and Sparkling Wines, Traditional Spanish Grapes and Wines of Andalucia. If you decide to go for traditional Spanish tapas, you will be served delicious platters including manchego cheese and Jamon serrano as well as their tasty salmon cake and smoked haddock croquetas – amongst many more delicious plates to choose from.

Or why not start with some tapas and then some individual main courses, ending with a dessert? They offer a complete menu of choices and you can choose what would be best for your group. The wines will also be matched and served with each of the courses.

Beatriz and Sean are ready to welcome you through the front door and, once you do, you won’t want to leave.

Address: Ctra Garrucha a Vera, 17, 04630 Garrucha, Costa de Almeria

Telephone: 950 617 131

