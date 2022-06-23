Elon Musk’s child 18, is officially granted permission to change name

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter filed to legally change her name, giving the official reason as: “Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

After Xavier Alexander Musk turned 18 in April, she filed a petition with a courthouse to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, after her mother, and to be legally recognised as female.

Vivian Jenna Wilson is one of Elon Musk’s seven children, she was born to Canadian author Justine Wilson in 2004.

Justine and Elon were married from 2000 to 2008 and have five children together. Vivian was assigned the name Xavier Musk at birth and has a twin named Griffin.

Elon’s other two children were by pop star Claire Elise Boucher known professionally as ‘Grimes’, the last one born around the time they broke up.

A few months later, after reports suggested that Grimes had begun dating Chelsea Manning, (Chelsea being a transwoman), Elon Musk shared a transphobic meme.

It’s unclear how Elon Musk feels about Xavier now Vivian’s name and gender change but on June 19th, he tweeted, “Happy Father’s Day,” and added, “I love all my kids so much.”

