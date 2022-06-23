By Joshua Manning • 23 June 2022 • 10:04

Football legend Maradona's eight doctors on trial for manslaughter Credit: Twitter @dalmaradona

Diego Maradona’s eight doctors are on trial for manslaughter after the court of San Isidro, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, brought them to trial and put them under investigation for “simple homicide with malice aforethought”.

Maradona’s eight doctors on trial for manslaughter are neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, psychologist Carlos Díaz, the doctor who coordinated his home care, Nancy Forlini, nurse coordinator Mariano Perroni, nurse Ricardo Omar Almirón, nurse Dahiana Gisela Madrid and clinical doctor Pedro Di Spagna, as reported by 20minutos.

Simple homicide with malice aforethought is punished with a prison sentence ranging between eight and 25 years in Argentina.

Orlando Diaz Diaz, the judge for San Isidro, stated in his previous ruling that there was “no saving action that could have prevented the death” of the football star and an “internal acceptance” of the “eventual occurrence of the result that finally took place”.

Football legend Diego Maradona died aged 60 on November 25, 2020 , in a house located in a private neighbourhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, as a result of “acute pulmonary oedema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure” according to the post-mortem that was carried out at the time.

The world-renowned football player’s heart was also found to have “dilated cardiomyopathy”.

