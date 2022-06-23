By Joshua Manning • 23 June 2022 • 7:40

Global life expectancy falls due to Covid for first time since 1950s Credit: Creative Commons

Global life expectancy has fallen due to the Covid pandemic for the first time since the 1950s according to the latest analysis.

Global life expectancy has fallen 1.64 years due to the Covid pandemic according to the latest analysis published by the ONE Campaign.

The fall of 1.64 years comes between 2019 and 2021, with the ONE campaign warning that a worsening of the situation may well be caused by the a global food security crisis, as well as climate change.

Records of global life expectancy began in 1950, making this the first time the rate has fallen since records began.

The ONE campaign also carried out a study amongst the British public to see if they felt the UK government should do more to end the pandemic. According to their results 64 percent of the UK felt that ending the Covid pandemic should be “a top priority for the UK government.”

A further 72 percent claimed to be against unfair vaccine access between low-income and high-income countries.

Romilly Greenhill, UK director at the ONE Campaign stated:

“The public gets that this pandemic hasn’t ended. They get that the convergence of crises affects us all.

“If we want to protect ourselves and the economy, the government must listen to the public and lead on a global response to ending the pandemic.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.