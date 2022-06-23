By Sally Underwood • 23 June 2022 • 16:19

Have you signed the Euro Weekly News´ petition to improve the lives of disabled UK nationals?. Shutterstock

On Thursday, June 16 the Euro Weekly News announced the launch of its My Blue Badge = My Freedom campaign to try to help improve the lives of disabled UK nationals living in and visiting Spain.

Our petition calling on the Spanish and UK governments to work together to reach an agreement over the use of UK blue disabled badges in Spain has since collected hundreds of signatures and we are calling on all our readers to continue to help out by signing.

This campaign started after hearing from readers who had found that they had been left unable to easily access shops, doctor´s appointments and other vital services after many found their badges had stopped being accepted last year.

While it has always been a requirement for those with Spanish residency to apply for a Spanish disabled badge, the Euro Weekly News knows that many may have left this late following Brexit often because many found the application process daunting and had hoped for the reciprocal agreement between the UK and Spain to stay in place.

We believe that there is a compassionate solution to this, and that the two governments should work together to allow a grace period where British residents in Spain can use their badges while applying for a Spanish one.

These people are not the only ones affected however, with disabled British nationals on holiday in Spain now no longer easily able to park freely and accessibly.

Those who live in Spain up to 90 days at a time, or those who have just moved to the country, are also in the same boat, with many unable to use their UK Blue Badges while they apply for a Spanish equivalent.

Spain is one of the few EU countries not to have reached a decision over UK Blue Badges and we want to find a solution that means that no one, whether resident or tourist, feels cut off or isolated from basic services because of their disability.

If you haven´t already signed, we are asking you to please get involved to help make a difference to the lives of elderly and disabled UK nationals.





My Badge = My Freedom 0 I am calling on the Spanish and UK governments to work together to allow UK Blue Badges to be used by vulnerable elderly and disabled people living in and visiting Spain. UK Blue Badges had been accepted in Spain through an informal agreement between the two countries however now many UK nationals are finding their badges are no longer being accepted in Spain. Please work together to find a resolution to this issue to improve accessibility for the disabled. %%your signature%% Send me petition updates and daily Euro Weekly News newsletters Hide name from public Yes, I accept your privacy policy Sign Now

