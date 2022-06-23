Healthy 14-year-old schoolboy suddenly collapses and dies in class

The schoolboy collapsed and died in class, he was rushed to the James Cook University Hospital, but medics were unable to save his life.

Lynn Wilson, his grandmother, said: “He was a gorgeous boy. He knew everything. He was so much fun and he had so much character. He was perfect.”

“He loved everything about life. I can’t think how we are going to live without him. We are going to have to get through this together,” she added.

Describing the last time she saw him on Tuesday, she said: “He went down the drive. Before he went out I said ‘I love you, have a good day’ and he said ‘I love you nan.'”

“He was scrunching up his hair the way he always did to make it as big as he could. Half an hour later we got a call from the school to say he had collapsed. We didn’t know what had happened but then there was no coming back.”

The cause of death is not yet known.

In a touching letter to other pupils at the school, headteacher Andrew Bell said: “Ted was simply a wonderful young man. He was outgoing, friendly, thought-provoking, articulate and to some degree, quirky.”

“Staff have taken great pride in describing their relationship with Ted, highlighting his enthusiasm for life, his willingness to give opinions, but also listen to the opinions of others.”

“Ted took a really active role in school life, with interests including music, art, English and Religious Studies.”