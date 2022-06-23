By Laura Kemp • 23 June 2022 • 12:04

Heaney Keenan Funeral Directors Marbella

Organising a funeral can be a delicate and overwhelming process, particularly in a foreign country with a language barrier to contend with. At Heaney Keenan, the caring and compassionate staff will put your mind at ease during this time, assisting you with every part of the repatriation process back to Ireland and in a language that you understand.

HEANEY Keenan Funeral Directors are an established and trusted family-run funeral directors and have been providing a professional and dignified funeral service to customers for almost half a century since opening in 1974.

With their new premises in Marbella, Heaney Keenan now provide an international service and are specialists in repatriation services worldwide, with offices in London and the Costa del Sol, in partnership with F.A. Albins and Costa Funerals.

From choosing a coffin, floral tributes and memorials, as well as arranging the provision of transport for the deceased and the bereaved, Heaney Keenan’s experienced staff will help you make the difficult decisions that come with arranging a funeral.

Patricia Heaney, said of the business: “The loss of a loved one is one of the most personal and sensitive times any of us are likely to go through and I believe our job is to take as much stress as we can away from families when that time comes”.

“We have something for everyone here at Heaney Keenan, we cater for people from all walks of life with different budgets, people of different nationalities and creeds, and that’s something we take a great deal of pride in.”

Heaney Keenan also provide Funeral Plans in partnership with Golden Charter, giving you comfort and reassurance that your family will be spared the extra burden at such an emotional and distressing time. Heaney Keenan are on hand to advise on planning what you would really like and not leave your loved ones guessing what you would have wanted whilst making sure the costs are covered.

If you would like to find out more about Funeral Plans, repatriation services, memorials and other aspects of funeral arrangements, get in touch with the compassionate team at Heaney Keenan.

Marbella office: Avenida Ricardo Soriano 72, Portal B 1st Floor, Marbella, Malaga, 29601

Telephone: (0044) 783 1113 800

Office Opening Hours: By appointment

