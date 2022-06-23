By Tamsin Brown • 23 June 2022 • 17:08

How to avoid jellyfish stings on the beach this summer. Image: Image: Pillon, Roberto, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

In some unfortunate cases, jellyfish stings are inevitable, as they are often almost transparent and can easily go unnoticed. Nevertheless, there are ways to avoid them.

A sting from a jellyfish can quickly turn a fun day at the beach into a miserable one. They have no interest in attacking people, but a simple touch is enough to activate their microscopic stingers, causing them to release venom.

The presence of jellyfish on beaches can be a real problem and they are not always easy to spot. However, there are certain things you can do to minimise the risk of being stung.

Find out about the conditions of the beach and pay attention to the information provided by the warning flags and the lifeguards. A red flag, which indicates that bathing is prohibited, may be due to the excessive presence of jellyfish.

Wear sun cream. Not only is it essential for protecting you from the sun’s rays, but a waterproof sun cream will also give you a small amount of protection against accidental contact with a jellyfish.

If you see one in the water, move away slowly. Avoid disturbing the water too much, as the movement of the waves you create when swimming could bring them closer to you. If you see several at once, just get out of the water immediately.

Finally, avoid touching a jellyfish even if it is on the sand and looks dead and harmless. It may not be, and when you touch it or step on it, it may sting you. Also, watch out for the little ones, whose curiosity may lead them to touch a jellyfish if they find one on the sand.

