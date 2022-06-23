Join Saturday for l’Alfàs’ coastal clean-up day and make a difference

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 June 2022 • 22:21

L’Alfas is looking for volunteers to help on Saturday, June 25, with the coastal clean-up that will remove waste from local beaches and coves – you can make a difference by getting involved.

The coastal clean-up day is an initiative that is the result of collaboration between the councils of Beaches and the Environment and community organisations like Rotary, Club Internacional de l’Alfàs, We love Albir, the Red Cross and Hamacas Playa Albir.

The day will start at 10 am and will be used to not only clean up the beach areas but also to raise awareness amongst residents and visitors of the need to care for the environment, by correctly disposing of their rubbish.

The campaign will take place in the Amerador, Megte and La Mina coves, located in the Serra Gelada Natural Park.

Two cleaning teams will be organised, one of which will travel along the sea to the cove of La Mina with kayaks, paddle surfboards and life jackets being provided by Hamacas Playa Albir.

The other team will walk from the entrance to the route to the Albir lighthouse towards the Metge and Amerador coves. Along the way, they will pick up any waste, but the main work will be done in the coves.

All the waste collected will be taken by sea to the beach of l’Albir, where another team of volunteers will be in charge of sorting it for recycling.

The Red Cross will set up an information stand next to the anchor to raise public awareness of the importance of caring for the environment. They will also give advice on how to prevent risks in the event of a heat wave, exposure to the sun and high temperatures or in the water, to avoid accidents.

Everyone is welcome to join, the more the merrier, with the Council handing out biodegradable rubbish bags made without plastic, as well as gloves, to all volunteers.

If possible volunteers should wear a red t-shirt, the plan being to take an aerial photograph which will be used to publicise the event and to raise awareness.

The organisers are asking everyone who is going to take part in this cove cleaning day to wear a red T-shirt, as an aerial photo will be taken at the end with all the volunteers and the waste collected.

The councillor for Beaches and Environment of L’Alfas, Luis Miguel Morant, wanted to thank everyone in advance saying come on down and help with the coastal clean-up and make our beaches and sea better.

