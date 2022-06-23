Juul E-CIGARETTES. Officially banned in the USA

FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf M.D. said: “Today’s action is further progress on the FDA’s commitment to ensuring that all e-cigarette and electronic nicotine delivery system products currently being marketed to consumers meet our public health standards,”

“The agency has dedicated significant resources to review products from the companies that account for most of the U.S. market.”

“We recognize these make up a significant part of the available products and many have played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping,” he added.

The health organisation said retailers must immediately pull the product from shelves.

The ban includes Virginia tobacco-flavoured pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0 per cent and 3.0 per cent and menthol-flavoured pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0 per cent and 3.0 per cent.

The e-cigarette brand gained popularity in 2017, following a large social campaign. The brand became known for its fruity flavours and faced FDA scrutiny over concerns its marketing campaign was targeting minors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that nicotine exposure from e-cigarettes can harm brain development in young adults.

The products can also contain chemicals, including heavy metals and cancer-causing elements, that are harmful to the lungs, the CDC said on its website.

