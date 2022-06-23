Mijas Council announces the availability of 19 market pitches

By Chris King • 23 June 2022 • 21:24

Image of a market in the Malaga municipality of Mijas. Credit: [email protected]

19 market pitches are available in the Malaga municipality of Mijas for street vendors who might be interested.

Veronica Ensberg, the Mijas Councillor for Markets, announced on Tuesday, June 21, that 19 positions are available at the Las Lagunas and La Cala markets.

“12 stalls are offered for the Las Lagunas market that takes place on Saturdays at the fairgrounds. Six more stalls for used items are available in the market held on the San Rafael de Las Lagunas industrial estate, and one stall for the La Cala de Mijas market, which is held on Wednesdays and Saturdays”, she indicated.

Ms Ensberg added: “In the latter case, the stand will be used for a food truck, a novelty that we include so that food and soft drinks can be offered to customers, thus meeting a demand from the vendors themselves”.

In the case of the Las Lagunas street market, stalls are offered for the sale of ceramics, plants and flowers, spices, or drugstores. “With these calls, we seek to cover all available positions, and continue promoting markets that are benchmarks on the Costa del Sol”, she explained.

The deadline for street vendors to apply is July 29, while the deadline for second-hand market stalls is July 17. To apply for these positions, those interested must meet a series of requirements that are already published, together with the scales and the application, in the Official Gazette of the Province, or in the Markets section of the municipal website mijas.es.

It should be remembered that the Mercado de Abastos de Mijas Pueblo also currently has a bidding process open for its last four commercial premises. These are 10-year concessions for a bar, a fishmonger, a drugstore, and a deep-frozen store.

Interested persons can now access the specifications and all the necessary documentation and requirements on the State Contracting Platform. The deadline is June 29.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.