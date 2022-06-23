By Tamsin Brown • 23 June 2022 • 11:08

Municipality of cinema: Spot figures from popular films around Santanyi. Image: Santanyi Town Hall

Visitors to the municipality of Santanyi in Mallorca should see if they can find all 11 figures from popular films that have been installed as part of a homage to cinema.

With the aim of boosting commercial activity and offering a new attraction to the municipality of Santanyi this year, the Department of Commerce of the Santanyi Town Hall launched the campaign Un municipi de Santanyí de cine on June 14.

Residents and visitors can see popular characters from the history of cinema in different parts of Santanyi. A total of 11 large figures have been installed to encourage people to visit the area: they might be lucky enough to spot the famous King Kong in Plaza Constitución in Santanyi, the tyrannosaurus from Jurassic Park in Cala d’Or, or Harry Potter in Plaza Sant Miquel in Calonge.

To facilitate the search for the characters, information and maps have been prepared in four languages, with the locations of each of the figures. The figures have been made with recycled material and will remain throughout the year. The main objective is to create a family-friendly atmosphere that encourages people to go out into the streets and have fun while enjoying local commerce.

